Mann Ki Baat | PM stresses on bringing reforms using science and research

New Delhi: Addressing the 101st 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about slogan 'Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan', (Hail Science, Hail Research) through which reformation was brought by a Maharashtra-based organisation being run by a former serviceman. The PM said that during the 1965 War, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had given the slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and later, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee added Jai Vigyan to it.

"A few years ago, while talking to the scientists of the country, I talked about Jai Anusandhan. Today's reference is about Shivaji Shamrao Dole from Maharashtra and his organisation, which is a reflection of all these four, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan," he said.

“Dole hails from a small village in Nashik district. He comes from a poor tribal farmer family, and is also an ex-serviceman. While in the Army, he dedicated his life to the country. After retirement, he decided to learn something new and did a Diploma in Agriculture, that is, he moved towards Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. Dole formed a small team of 20 people and added some ex-servicemen to it. After this, his team took over the management of a co-operative organisation named Venkateshwara Co-Operative Power and Agro Processing Limited. This co-operative organisation was lying dormant, which he took up the challenge of reviving."