Mann Ki Baat | This year’s Hajj was special for Indian Muslim women: PM Modi

PM Modi also thanked the Government of Saudi Arabia for the unique Hajj experience for Muslim women this year.

“Earlier, Muslim women were not allowed to perform Hajj rituals without Mehram. Through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia for making this possible. Women coordinators were specially appointed for women pilgrims, who went on Hajj without male companions,” he said.

According to an official statement, 4314 Muslim women from India performed the Hajj rituals at Mecca in Saudi Arabia, this year.

The annual pilgrimage was held between June 26 and July 1.

In October 2022, the Saudi Arabian government announced that (Mehram), a male blood relative with whom marriage is not permissible, will no longer be required to accompany a woman pilgrim from any part of the world.

Every year, millions of Muslims around the world embark on the sacred pilgrimage to Makkah. This spiritual journey holds immense significance in the lives of believers, offering an opportunity to connect with Allah, seek forgiveness, and strengthen their faith. The heartfelt desire to be among those walking to Mina, echoing the Labaik with the crowd, and performing the rituals of Hajj is a sentiment shared by countless Muslims across the world.

Hajj is a unique manifestation of unity, as Muslims from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and nations gather in the sacred land of Makkah to perform the rituals together.

It draws people from different walks of life towards a common purpose — setting aside their differences, and embracing one another as equals before Allah.