Many J&K freedom fighters with role in country's independence have disappeared from history books: LG Sinha

Srinagar/Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday addressed the National Seminar on the theme -‘Independent India & Jammu Kashmir’ under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, organised by Central University, Jammu and Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), through virtual mode.
In his address, the Lt Governor underlined that ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is a golden opportunity for retrospection, paying tributes to towering patriots of ideas and ideals and the resolve to build India of their dreams.
Highlighting the need to awaken the new generation and make them aware of the rich saga of Freedom Struggle, the Lt Governor reiterated the government’s commitment to make the stories of valour and sacrifice of all those immortal heroes and saviours of Jammu Kashmir part of the educational curriculum.
“Many freedom fighters from Jammu Kashmir, who played a significant role in country's struggle for Independence, have disappeared from history books. It is a collective responsibility of the society to recognize their supreme sacrifice and restore the honour of our forefathers,” the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor observed that the contributions of the people of J&K in the freedom struggle need to immortalise. He called upon the intelligentsia, historians to engage in research work on the life and struggle of the great freedom fighters who made invaluable contributions for Independence.
“The imprints of the sacrifices and contributions of great personalities like Sarvanand Kaul Premi, Giridhari Lal Dogra, Maqbool Sherwani, Brig. Rajendra Singh, Prem Nath Dogra, Kanta Wazir, Ghulam Nabi Mir, Hakim Abdul Rashid, Prithvinath Kaul is a great motivation for the present and the future generations to work on new ideas for a self-reliant India, self-reliant J&K and strengthen the resolve of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” the Lt Governor noted.
“We must draw inspiration from our glorious past and resolve to build a prosperous Jammu Kashmir that will both be an economic powerhouse and a major contributor to AatmaNirbhar Bharat, the Lt Governor further said.
The Lt Governor also stressed for conducting research about the great women leaders of Jammu Kashmir who made their invaluable contribution during the country’s freedom struggle.
Stories of Nari-Shakti, a voice of morality and patriotism will encourage and inspire the new generation, he further added.
The Lt Governor expressed gratitude towards Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for making “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” a Jan Andolan by celebrating 75 years of Independence under the Five Pillars- Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolve at 75.
While highlighting the unprecedented reforms being introduced in J&K during the last 2-3 years, the Lt Governor said that under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, the UT of J&K is witnessing a historic transformation. Apart from implementing the three-tier system of Panchayati Raj; Valmiki, Gurkha and other marginalized communities, refugees from West Pakistan have been integrated into the mainstream, he added.
The Lt Governor congratulated the Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Jammu and all the associated members for organizing the National Seminar and hoped that the deliberations would help in highlighting self-less sacrifice of unsung heroes.
Various other speakers while speaking on the occasion explained the historical perspective of the role of J&K and its people in the freedom struggle and cultural significance of the region.
Dr Sanjeev Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Jammu; Prof. Rajneesh Kumar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi VishwaVidyalaya, Wardha; besides other dignitaries, faculty members and research Scholars of CUJ attended the Seminar.