Many J&K freedom fighters with role in country's independence have disappeared from history books: LG Sinha

“We must draw inspiration from our glorious past and resolve to build a prosperous Jammu Kashmir that will both be an economic powerhouse and a major contributor to AatmaNirbhar Bharat, the Lt Governor further said.

The Lt Governor also stressed for conducting research about the great women leaders of Jammu Kashmir who made their invaluable contribution during the country’s freedom struggle.

Stories of Nari-Shakti, a voice of morality and patriotism will encourage and inspire the new generation, he further added.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude towards Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for making “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” a Jan Andolan by celebrating 75 years of Independence under the Five Pillars- Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolve at 75.