Many making false claims of restoring Art 370 for winning elections: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday, while addressing a party programme said several false claims of restoring the Article 370 were just for winning the elections.

He was speaking during a joining event that took place at its party office in Srinagar. The joining program was organised by Vice Chairman DDC and Apni Party State Youth General Secretary Irfan Manhas, said a party statement.

After holding a successful one day party event at Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party is witnessing major joinings since then from the entire district. As part of the joining program, today's joining were from Heerpora, Dachnoo, Borihalan and some other areas of District Shopian.