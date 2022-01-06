Many roads to higher reaches in Rajouri, Poonch closed

Rajouri: Inclement weather conditions continued to disrupt normal life for the third consecutive day on Thursday in the twin border districts of Rajouri, Poonch.Dehra Ki Gali road between Rajouri and Poonch districts remained closed for the second day while the traffic movement on road from Rajouri to Thannamandi also remained partially affected today.
As per official reports, the higher reaches in twin districts received snowfall while low-lying areas received rainfall this evening. “Earlier in the morning, weather conditions witnessed a slight improvement,” the officials said.
When contacted Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch range Aftab Shah said, “Some roads, located at upper reaches, which are under snow, are closed but main roads are functional with no disruption in traffic movement as of now.”
He said that the road between Thannamandi and Surankote via DKG remained closed for the second day while traffic movement was also affected on Rajouri-Thannamandi road.
“A landslide took place at Kangarkass last evening which resulted in the closure of road for several hours,” he said, adding that the road was opened for traffic during the intervening night of December 5 and 6.
Deputy SP said that the widening work was going on at Thannamandi road due to which minor landslides were taking place.
“Efforts are on to ensure that the road remains functional for which the deployment of traffic police has also been made,” he added. In several areas of twin districts, especially those located in upper reaches, there was power crisis after electricity remained snapped in many areas.