Many steps taken to give better opportunities to people of hitherto neglected J&K, Ladakh: Kovind

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has taken many important steps to provide better opportunities for education, health and employment to the people of "hitherto left neglected" Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament at the start of the budget session, Kovind said at the "Amrit Kaal" of independence, the Centre's resolve of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" (one India, greatest India) is enabling the country to write a new chapter of development on the basis of democratic values and it is now making special efforts for the states and regions "hitherto left neglected".