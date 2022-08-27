March academic session a reality now

Srinagar: The J&K government Saturday announced that it had decided to shift the academic session and would hold annual examinations in March.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Alok Kumar confirmed that it had been decided that the session would be shifted from November to March.

“It is certain that we will shift the session to March. You take it for granted because we have discussed and decided to shift the session to March,” Kumar told Greater Kashmir.

He said that things had been finalised and the final order would be issued within days.

“We have decided it but it will take us some time to issue a formal order,” he said.