MARCH SESSION | JKBOSE issues tentative date sheet for annual class 10th to 12th examination

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) Saturday notified the tentative dates for holding the annual regular 2023 examination of the students from class 10th to 12th.

As per the notification issued by Director Academics JKBOSE, the examination in soft zone areas of Kashmir would tentatively commence from March 9 for class 10th students followed by the examination for class 11th and 12th from March 6 and March 4, 2023.

Similarly, in hard zone areas of Kashmir, the examination for class 10th students would tentatively commence from April 11, 2023 followed by exams of class 11th and 12th class students from April 10 and April 8 of 2023.

Notably, the JKBOSE has already notified the soft and hard Zone areas in Kashmir.