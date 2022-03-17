March temperatures set new all-time highest record in J&K

Srinagar: Hot weather conditions continued across J&K on Thursday with Katra, Bhaderwah, Batote recording new highest March temperatures. The second highest March temperature of last several years was also recorded in Pahalgam, Qazigund, Kupwara
The Meteorological Department has forecasted no relief from the high temperatures on Friday. However, a Western Disturbance is likely to affect J&K from Friday evening, which is expected to bring down temperatures.
Unusual and above-normal temperatures gripped Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with Katra, Bhaderwah and Batote recording new all-time highest March temperatures.
As per MeT officials Katra recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, which was 8.3 degrees above the average. This was its new all-time highest March temperature. The previous record was 33.7 degrees Celsius, set on 30 March 2018.
Batote, also set a new all-time highest March temperature record, registered a maximum temperature of 28.3 degrees Celsius, 12.1 degrees above 'normal'. The previous record was 27.0 degrees Celsius, set on 20 March 2010.
Bhaderwah, which recorded its new all-time highest March temperature on Wednesday, broke its last day's record, registering a high temperature of 31.3 degrees Celsius, 13.7 above the average. A day prior, it had recorded a high temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees higher than the previous all-time highest March temperature.
In Kashmir valley, Pahalgam, Qazigund and Kupwara recorded second all-time highest March temperatures.
Pahalgam recorded a maximum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius, just 0.6 degrees lower than the all-time highest March temperature.
Qazigund recorded 26.1 degrees Celsius as the day's highest temperature, which was 11.8 degrees above normal. The all-time highest record is 26.5 degrees Celsius.
Kupwara remained the hottest place in Kashmir, recording a high temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius, 14.4 degrees above the average. The temperature is 0.6 degrees below the record of highest March temperature. Srinagar, Gulmarg and Kokernag recorded 26.6, 17.0 and 24.6 degrees Celsius as the day's highest temperature on Thursday. Jammu City and Banihal recorded maximum temperatures of 33.8 and 27.0 degrees Celsius.
"Above normal temperatures are very likely to continue tomorrow. A Western Disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir from Friday late afternoon/evening onwards. A very slight improvement is expected in some parts, especially in north Kashmir and a few places in Jammu region, in the initial stage. From March 19 onwards, light-to-moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in many parts of Kashmir and a few places of Jammu," read an independent weather forecaster's statement.