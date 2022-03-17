March temperatures set new all-time highest record in J&K

Srinagar: Hot weather conditions continued across J&K on Thursday with Katra, Bhaderwah, Batote recording new highest March temperatures. The second highest March temperature of last several years was also recorded in Pahalgam, Qazigund, Kupwara

The Meteorological Department has forecasted no relief from the high temperatures on Friday. However, a Western Disturbance is likely to affect J&K from Friday evening, which is expected to bring down temperatures.

Unusual and above-normal temperatures gripped Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with Katra, Bhaderwah and Batote recording new all-time highest March temperatures.