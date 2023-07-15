Marginalised section of society has first right on Govt’s resources: LG

Baramulla: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the marginalised section of society had first right on government’s resources and reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to work for socio-economic empowerment of all.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating various development projects for the north Kashmir district, the LG commended the efforts of the district administration, members of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and civil society for taking Baramulla ahead on the path of peace and development.
“Baramulla is now moving towards becoming an inspirational district from an aspirational district. The district has made impressive strides to socio-economic development in the last few years,” he said. “Vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas has brought transformation in the lives of underprivileged. We are working on a holistic and scalable strategy to harness the tremendous creative power of a large population.”
The LG said that land to landless and a pakka house under PMAY would unleash the full potential of thousands of families and will meet their basic needs.
“The government wants to see the last person in the queue get a sense of empowerment and I want to assure these families that a promising future awaits you,” he said.
Paying tributes to the ‘Lion of Baramulla’, Maqbool Sherwani, Sinha called upon all the sections of society to make their significant contribution in the next 25 year journey of new and aspirational J&K towards Viksit J&K.
“Cronyism, an unethical nexus which had thrived in J&K for 70 years are being dismantled systematically. It has triggered panic among certain influential people and many vested interests are trying to disrupt J&K growth but stringent action against corrupts will continue,” he said. “Society should stand united with the government against those who have misguided our youth for decades.”
The official spokesman said that the LG also inaugurated the 100-seater multipurpose cinema halls in Baramulla and Handwara.
He said that the cinema had returned to Baramulla after more than three decades.
Last year, the LG had revived the cinema culture by inaugurating cinema halls in Shopian and Pulwama.
Another private multiplex had also come up in Srinagar in 2022.
The LG has pledged to set up a cinema hall in every district to provide the big-screen experience to the people.
LG Sinha congratulated the people of Baramulla and Handwara on the occasion.
He said that the movie theatres were a reflection of the growing aspiration of J&K.
The spokesman said that new multipurpose cinema halls under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) were aimed at providing recreational facilities to the people, reviving vibrant cinema culture, space for the young generation to rejuvenate, discuss, and deliberate through seminars.
He said that the facilities at both the locations would also house a cafe, VR, conference, and seminar facilities for the youth.
Chairperson of District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla Safina Baig lauded the continuous efforts of the LG-led J&K administration for the welfare and empowerment of the youth of the J&K through initiatives like Mission Youth.
Director Jadooz Media Rahul Nehra said that the blockbuster Bollywood movie ‘Pathaan’ would be showcased at the newly inaugurated cinemas.
An official spokesman said that Mission Youth endeavours to establish Multipurpose Cinema halls across J&K.
He said that on pilot basis multipurpose cinema halls were taken up in districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Udhampur, Bandipora, Kupwara, Doda and Baramulla.
The spokesman said that other projects worth Rs 4 crore inaugurated by the LG at Baramulla includes nine-roomed three-storey building at Higher Secondary School Kunzer; auditorium at HSS Sultanpora; Water Supply Schemes (WSS) under Jal Jeevan Mission at Achabal Doabagh, Vadderabad, Panzalla, and WSS Dolipora Fresthar.
CEO Mission Youth Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, DIG Vivek Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla (DC) Syed Sehrish Asgar were also present on the occasion.