Marginalised section of society has first right on Govt’s resources: LG

Baramulla: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the marginalised section of society had first right on government’s resources and reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to work for socio-economic empowerment of all.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating various development projects for the north Kashmir district, the LG commended the efforts of the district administration, members of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and civil society for taking Baramulla ahead on the path of peace and development.

“Baramulla is now moving towards becoming an inspirational district from an aspirational district. The district has made impressive strides to socio-economic development in the last few years,” he said. “Vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas has brought transformation in the lives of underprivileged. We are working on a holistic and scalable strategy to harness the tremendous creative power of a large population.”

The LG said that land to landless and a pakka house under PMAY would unleash the full potential of thousands of families and will meet their basic needs.