Massive combing operation in Mendhar forests
Rajouri: Massive combing operation to track and neutralise militants, suspected to be hiding inside a well built hideout in the dense forest cover of Nar in Bhata Dhurian village of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district, amid gunfire continued for the seventh day on Wednesday.
As the ongoing encounter entered its seventh straight day, it became the longest ever encounter in the history of Rajouri and Poonch districts with the highest number of army casualties.
Officials said, “On Wednesday, the encounter continued in dense woods of Nar in Bhata Dhurian with security forces and militants exchanging gunfire at least five times till late evening.”
Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from forest cover amid gunfire.
Officials said that army and police, including Special Operation Group (SOG) of police and elite commandos of army carried out the operation as around two square kilometres area continued to remain under tight cordon.
This encounter had started on Thursday evening. Four army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) lost their lives, however, no militant was killed in the ongoing operation so far.