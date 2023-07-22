Massive damage caused to roads in Kargil, Leh
Ganderbal: Heavy rains triggered flash floods in twin districts of Kargil and Leh of Ladakh region on Friday evening, causing damages to roads, vehicles and agricultural fields while several residential houses also got damaged.
However there has been no loss of life in the incident.
The irrigation, water supply and electricity in some areas also got affected.
In Leh, the flash floods hit upper Leh area due to which the water inundated the main market of the Leh town and nearby areas around midnight.
Several roads got damaged and many places including the main market place were waterlogged.
Due to the flashfloods and waterlogging, the second day of teachings by Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama could not be held in Leh.
Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra said many locations had witnessed complete washing away of roads, heavy mud sludge, and blockage of routes.
“In the face of disaster, we experienced exemplary collaboration between the armed forces in Ladakh, the concerned departments of the civil administration and volunteers from across Ladakh in dealing with the aftermath of the flash floods and heavy rain,” he said. “On behalf of the people of Ladakh, I want to express my deep appreciation towards the soldiers of XIV Corps, branches of BRO, and ITBP along with PWD and Mechanical Department of Leh and the local volunteers for their prompt action and service to the people.”
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Leh Santosh Sukhadeve along with Superintendent of Police Leh, P D Nitya and other officials visited the flood-affected areas late Friday night to assess the situation.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, DC Kargil Santosh Sukhdev said that the restoration work had been started adding that several roads had been cleared of mudslides and men and machinery was working to restore other services hit by flash floods.
DC and CEO LAHDC, Leh, who is also the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve convened a meeting to review the temporary and permanent flash flood restoration works in the district.
Chairman DDMA Leh inquired about the status of restoration work being done in Chokhang Vihara, Lamdon School, and Khakshal area as well as the status of damaged roads, headworks of irrigation, electric poles, footbridges affected by flash flood. He said that manpower deployment and machinery would be moved through MC Leh and Executive Engineer, R&B in the two zones that were affected the most.
In Kargil district, flash floods occurred in several areas of Drass, Chikthan, and Sankoo causing damage to roads, houses, and agricultural fields.
Police in Kargil besides other agencies and departments were seen working amid inclement weather to restore roads and other services.
DC Kargil Shrikant Suse told Greater Kashmir that men and machinery had been pressed into action for restoration of the affected services.
"I visited the Sankoo area and assessed the situation. The field teams of the departments including Municipal Committee, Mechanical, R&B and other departments have been directed to keep a close coordination for restoration work in affected areas," he said.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Ladakh, S D Singh Jamwal said that men and machinery had been deployed in strength for rescue and rehabilitation operations.
Meanwhile the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted more rains in the next 24 hours in Ladakh and advised people to stay alert.
“On 22 July there will be light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at scattered places of Ladakh including Leh (60 to 70 percent chance of rain). On July 23, the weather would be generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain likely at scattered places including Leh and Kargil (60 percent chance of rain) during late afternoon and evening. On July 24 and 25, there may be light rain at isolated places while July 26 to 28 would remain partly cloudy and will be hot and humid,” the MeT predicted.
Meanwhile, the advisory stated that due to frequent rain, the risk of flash flood and mudslide has increased and accordingly, all concerned and general public have been advised not to panic but remain alert.
“Every year, from July to August, we witness frequent flash floods and mudslides. There be aware and remain alert,” the advisory stated.