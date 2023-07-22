Massive damage caused to roads in Kargil, Leh

Ganderbal: Heavy rains triggered flash floods in twin districts of Kargil and Leh of Ladakh region on Friday evening, causing damages to roads, vehicles and agricultural fields while several residential houses also got damaged.

However there has been no loss of life in the incident.

The irrigation, water supply and electricity in some areas also got affected.

In Leh, the flash floods hit upper Leh area due to which the water inundated the main market of the Leh town and nearby areas around midnight.

Several roads got damaged and many places including the main market place were waterlogged.

Due to the flashfloods and waterlogging, the second day of teachings by Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama could not be held in Leh.

Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra said many locations had witnessed complete washing away of roads, heavy mud sludge, and blockage of routes.