Massive damage in Kargil, Khawos worst hit

Srinagar: Flash floods triggered by heavy rains and cloudburst have caused massive damage to the property, livestock and farmland in several areas of Kargil district in Ladakh union territory.

According to the sources, the flash floods have damaged residential houses, washed away roads and bridges, inundated agricultural fields and killed large number of livestock in several areas with Khawos village worst affected.

Locals told Greater Kashmir that the flash floods left many families homeless and washed away their livestock.

Locals said there was immediate need to restore essential services including road connectivity. “Health teams should be dispatched to the flood affected areas to prevent any spread of disease as a huge number of livestock has been found dead in many areas,” locals said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a fresh cloudburst hit Pashkum village located in Shargole block in Kargil district. The National Highway 1D connecting Leh-Kargil has been temporarily closed. Rainfall still continued in the area.

Prominent social activist and politician from Kargil, Sajad Hussain Kargili said that people in Khawos village of Suru Valley have been affected very badly.

He said that the National Highway 301 was still not cleared at Sangra which was causing hindrance in reaching out to Khawos with help.

"I visited the flood affected Taze-Thang Khawos in Kargil. Despite visit by the local CEC, DM & SSP there is acute suffering here. There is need for three more JCBs Excavator, a health team and relief," Sajjad said.