Massive damage in Kargil, Khawos worst hit

Srinagar: Flash floods triggered by heavy rains and cloudburst have caused massive damage to the property, livestock and farmland in several areas of Kargil district in Ladakh union territory.
According to the sources, the flash floods have damaged residential houses, washed away roads and bridges, inundated agricultural fields and killed large number of livestock in several areas with Khawos village worst affected.
Locals told Greater Kashmir that the flash floods left many families homeless and washed away their livestock.
Locals said there was immediate need to restore essential services including road connectivity. “Health teams should be dispatched to the flood affected areas to prevent any spread of disease as a huge number of livestock has been found dead in many areas,” locals said.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, a fresh cloudburst hit Pashkum village located in Shargole block in Kargil district. The National Highway 1D connecting Leh-Kargil has been temporarily closed. Rainfall still continued in the area.
Prominent social activist and politician from Kargil, Sajad Hussain Kargili said that people in Khawos village of Suru Valley have been affected very badly.
He said that the National Highway 301 was still not cleared at Sangra which was causing hindrance in reaching out to Khawos with help.
"I visited the flood affected Taze-Thang Khawos in Kargil. Despite visit by the local CEC, DM & SSP there is acute suffering here. There is need for three more JCBs Excavator, a health team and relief," Sajjad said.
Chief executive Councillor LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan along with DC Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve and SSP, Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary visit Khawos Panikhar to take stock of situation at Khawos, Ranthaq Nam Suru, Yuljuk .
The CEC assured requisite measures for restoration of essential services, relief and rehabilitation to affected families. They also assured immediate rehabilitation to villagers whose houses have been damaged completely.
Due to closure of Kargil-Zanskar Road near Sangrah due to accumulation of mud and boulders in the aftermath of heavy flash floods, CEC Khan along with DC Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve and SSP Anayat Ali Choudhary crossed Sangrah Nallah in a loader to reach Khawos & other affected areas.
Deputy commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve told Greater Kashmir that they visited Khawos area that is worst affected by the flash floods.
He said that the flash floods have damaged several residential houses and damaged road infrastructure.
"The administration is on job to restore and rehabilitate affected by the flash floods,” he said, adding that every possible effort is being made to provide immediate relief to the people of Kargil areas.
The DC said that several families whose houses have been damaged have been evacuated and shifted to safer accommodations.
The DC said that a fresh mudslide occurred near Pashkum village located in Shargole Block in Kargil. The NH 1D connecting Leh-Kargil has been temporarily closed. He said that men and machinery are on job to restore the highway.