Massive outbreak in students playing truant from schools

Srinagar: On the day the Srinagar administration launched a crackdown against the students bunking schools, officials said the situation was grave and was being tackled with an iron fist to ensure students attend classes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Srinagar, Haneef Balki along with SP Headquarters Arif Shah, SDPO Kothi Bagh Shabir Ahmad Khan, and SDM Srinagar (East) visited various spots in Srinagar city, mostly parks where students were found roaming during school hours.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, ADC Srinagar Haneef Balki said that the students had set a bad trend of bunking classes which was detrimental to their careers.

“We found students, mostly from schools, freely roaming in parks and other spots. It is not a healthy sign at all. The practice has to be stopped for the larger good of the students,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official said that majority of the students were from schools.

“Though there were some students from colleges, majority of them were from schools that too from middle and secondary classes,” the official said.

He said that the situation had become worrisome as girls were also bunking classes and spending their day at parks and other spots.