Srinagar: A massive search operation is underway in Kakpora area of Pulwama in southern Kashmir, officials said.

They said Police, 50 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force launched a massive cordon and search operation in Pahoo Kakpora village after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

“Searches are underway,” officials said, adding that exit and entrance points of the area were being strictly monitored.