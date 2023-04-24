Masterpiece of British India engineers, 127-year-old bridge still operational in Kupwara village

Kupwara: A 127-year-old iron bridge made by British India engineers is still operational in Shoolara village of Vilgam, Kupwara. The bridge was constructed by ‘The Horsley Cold, Engineers & Staffordshire England’ in 1896.
The bridge is an extraordinary example of engineering and craftwork by the engineers from England who constructed the bridge over a century ago. According to locals, the bridge has been a lifeline for the people and connects dozens of villages of Vilgam, Panzgam, Chowkibal, and others.
“The bridge has never developed any snag all through these years. It is a great example of art and strength. Bridges built nowadays last for two to three decades only but this bridge should be a torchbearer for the authorities and contractors,” Altaf Ahmad, a local told Greater Kashmir.
The locals said that the bridge has lost the sheen and needs immediate renovation.
"Authorities should take concrete steps to preserve it so that future generations may come across it," another local said.
Dr Basharat Chogally, a regular visitor via this route, said that the ironwork of the bridge is amazing.
He said that the British company was famous for manufacturing iron bridges in the 19th century across India.
Scores of vehicles including heavy ones cross this bridge to reach their respective destinations throughout the day.