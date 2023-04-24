Masterpiece of British India engineers, 127-year-old bridge still operational in Kupwara village

Kupwara: A 127-year-old iron bridge made by British India engineers is still operational in Shoolara village of Vilgam, Kupwara. The bridge was constructed by ‘The Horsley Cold, Engineers & Staffordshire England’ in 1896.

The bridge is an extraordinary example of engineering and craftwork by the engineers from England who constructed the bridge over a century ago. According to locals, the bridge has been a lifeline for the people and connects dozens of villages of Vilgam, Panzgam, Chowkibal, and others.

“The bridge has never developed any snag all through these years. It is a great example of art and strength. Bridges built nowadays last for two to three decades only but this bridge should be a torchbearer for the authorities and contractors,” Altaf Ahmad, a local told Greater Kashmir.