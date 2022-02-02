Mayor Srinagar hands over 1-month's salary to victim's family

Mayor Srinagar also commended the SIT, formed by SSP Srinagar, for arresting the culprits within 24 hours. He said this was the first and most significant step in ensuring justice to the victim and her family and it would serve as a deterrent against such heinous crimes.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy. I met the parents of the victims and assured them of complete support and solidarity. While the administration will offer legal, medical and financial aid to the victim and her family, it is also incumbent on us as a society to stand unequivocally with the victim and her family. This criminal, gruesome act needs to be condemned by each and everyone at a social level as well. We should collectively ensure that those anti-social elements responsible for such heinous crimes are brought to book," the Mayor said.