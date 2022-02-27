MBBS,BDS 2021 selection list out

Finally, the aspirants of MBBS and BDS in J&K were allotted a college as per their preferences and merit on 27 February. The provisional selection list for the year 2021 MBBS/BDS was made public late Sunday afternoon.

It was after a delay of at least eight months that the batch was finalised, the delay caused by COVID19 and a Supreme Court case.

The batch is, under normal circumstances, taken in May/June of every year. The fresh NEET UG admission process has already begun.