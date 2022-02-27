MBBS,BDS 2021 selection list out

Srinagar, Feb 27: The Board of Professional Entrance Examinations on Sunday declared the provisional selection document for MBBS and BDS in the medical and dental colleges of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh with 1273 candidates in the list.
Finally, the aspirants of MBBS and BDS in J&K were allotted a college as per their preferences and merit on 27 February. The provisional selection list for the year 2021 MBBS/BDS was made public late Sunday afternoon.
It was after a delay of at least eight months that the batch was finalised, the delay caused by COVID19 and a Supreme Court case.
The batch is, under normal circumstances, taken in May/June of every year. The fresh NEET UG admission process has already begun.
The batch of 1273 includes 1000 candidates selected for the five Government Medical Colleges, SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina and ASCOMS Jammu. In addition, admission to the 273 seats in three dental colleges has also been made provisionally in the list.
The selectees have been directed to report to their respective colleges between 28 February and 3 March 2022. The National Medical Council had earlier announced that the batch will commence from 14 February.