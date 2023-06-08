MC Handwara Chairman removed after losing no-confidence motion

Kupwara: Municipal Committee Handwara Chairman Masroor Banday was Thursday removed from office, after he lost a no-confidence motion that was earlier moved against him by several councilors.
An official told Greater Kashmir that a floor test was conducted in which all 13 councilors participated.
“Of the 13 councilors, seven went against Banday. With the result he was removed from office by a margin of one vote,” he said.
Meanwhile, Vice Chairman Municipal Committee Handwara, Bashir Ahmad Khan would hold the office of chairman till the councilors elect the new chairman.
A no-confidence motion was also moved against him last year, however, he managed to prove his majority.