MC Pahalgam’s new initiative | Now yatris can surrender polythene for compostable bags

Pahalgam: The officials from Municipal Committee Pahalgam (MCP) waves down vehicles at toll plaza Pahalgam.

Wearing a smile, they get on the buses and cars, carrying pilgrims and other tourists to distribute compostable bags among them in exchange of the non- biodegradable plastic bags.

The gentle demeanour of the officials spur the visitors to readily exchange such bags. "Every one is cooperating with us. Our efforts are eliciting a positive a response", said Suhail Malik, Executive Officer MCP.

He said that under Swachh Bhartat Mission Urban 2.0 a slew of measures were being taken to provide the yatris a clean and pollution free yatra.

The MCP has also erected stalls at entry gates where one could surrender the poly bags. Over the last five days, the MCS officials distributed hundreds of compostable bags among the pilgrims and tourists. The plastic bags are destroyed on the spot.