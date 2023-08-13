MCCH Anantnag continues to operate in unhygienic conditions

Anantnag: The sole Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) in south Kashmir exposes pregnant women and newborns to life-threatening diseases.

The reason is that the operation theatre of the facility, which was upgraded to the Associated Hospital of Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag in 2018, is still functioning without proper hygiene measures.

"Both doctors and patients are compelled to use old linen that was procured by the hospital administration years ago. This worn-out uniform is not even autoclaved, thereby exposing them to various infections,” said a medic. The operation theatre also lacks a proper waste disposal mechanism.

“Waste material segregation is crucial to prevent the spread of infections like Hepatitis C and HIV. However, here, materials such as gauze, plastic, sharp objects, and general waste are often dumped into the same bin and later collected by sweepers,” the medic said.

In an ideal setup, the scrub station should be positioned outside the theatre. However, in this case, it is placed inside.