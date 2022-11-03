MEA blows away Pakistan’s J&K narrative

Srinagar: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Thursday blew away Pakistan’s narrative on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and took exception to the statement of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharief during his visit to China in which made a reference to Kashmir.
During Pakistan PM’s 2-day visit to China, Sharif, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, raked up the Kashmir issue.
This was Sharif's first visit to Beijing after becoming the prime minister in April this year.
Reacting to Sharif’s statement on Kashmir, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman, Arindam Bagchi Thursday said the joint statement released following the visit of Pakistan PM to China contained several “unwarranted references to Indian Union Territory of J&K.”
In a series of tweets, the MEA spokesman said, “Union Territory of J&K and Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India.”
Bagchi said that regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) India had consistently conveyed its protests and concerns to China and Pakistan.
“CPEC includes projects from the sovereign territory of India that is under forcible and illegal external occupation,” he said. “We resolutely reject any attempts to utilise such projects to change status-quo in the area, any attempts to involve third parties in such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate, and unacceptable and will be treated as such by us.”