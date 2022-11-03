MEA blows away Pakistan’s J&K narrative

Srinagar: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Thursday blew away Pakistan’s narrative on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and took exception to the statement of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharief during his visit to China in which made a reference to Kashmir.

During Pakistan PM’s 2-day visit to China, Sharif, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, raked up the Kashmir issue.

This was Sharif's first visit to Beijing after becoming the prime minister in April this year.

Reacting to Sharif’s statement on Kashmir, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman, Arindam Bagchi Thursday said the joint statement released following the visit of Pakistan PM to China contained several “unwarranted references to Indian Union Territory of J&K.”