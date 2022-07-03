'Media crossing Laxman Rekha': SC Judge seeks regulatory law for social, digital media

Media trials are not healthy for rule of law, he said in his address on topic "Vox Populi vs. Rule of Law: Supreme Court of India" in the 2nd Justice H.R. Khanna Memorial National Symposium.

"Regulation of digital and social media especially in the context of sensitive trials which are sub judice, must be dwelt upon by the Parliament by introducing appropriate legislative and regulatory provisions in this regard," he said.

He said a trial is essentially a process to be carried out by courts, however in the modern-day context, trials by digital media are an undue interference in the process of justice dispensation and cross that "Laxman Rekha" many times.