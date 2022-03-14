Media in J&K being 'choked' due to local administration curbs: PCI fact-finding committee

"A conflict zone has many players and many aspects of events that unfold. A journalist cannot and should not ignore the government version; at the same time, he is not the spokesperson of the government," it said.

Headed by Prakash Dubey (convenor) with members Suman Gupta and Gurbir Singh, the FFC was set up by the PCI -- a statutory quasi-judicial body that acts as a press watchdog -- six months after a complaint by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti in September last year.

The report submitted to the council is yet to be considered and adopted. While advocating the restoration of lines of communication with the local press, the FFC said that the administration was suspecting that a large number of local journalists were sympathisers of the militants' cause.

"This was admitted by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who frankly told the FFC that many journalists were of 'anti-national' persuasion. He conceded that when he was first appointed, he used to encourage open press conferences, but now had gone back to a 'selective engagement' with preferred journalists," the report said.