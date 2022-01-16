Medical malpractice: Government starts complaint based crackdown

This week, an inspection team from the H&ME Department established the involvement of doctors and other medical staff in malpractice and initiated action against the culprits. As per the department, a complaint against SDH Magam hinted towards “an alleged nexus between some doctors and diagnostic labs located outside the hospitals”.

The doctors were sending the patients for tests to the private labs outside the hospital “very frequently”. “On inspection it was found that minor laboratory tests were being sent outside and there was a deep nexus between some doctors and these labs.”

A document from H&ME department showed that digital footprints had also been left between the accused doctors with the said labs. “It was established that some poor patients are duped and they are spending money out of their pockets for the said tests,” the document said.