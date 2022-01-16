Medical malpractice: Government starts complaint based crackdown

Srinagar: J&K’s Health and Medical Education Department has announced a “crackdown” on the doctors, laboratories and pharmacists who are being suspected of malpractice based on the complaints received from the public, the J&K Government has said.
Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government while speaking to Greater Kashmir said over the years, the lack of monitoring of the private practitioners, diagnostic labs and pharma companies has resulted in an unregulated health sector.
“Unethical medical practice in spite of laws is a serious issue and we will have a stronger vigilance in place now,” he said. He said the department is monitoring the complaints, conducting inspections and surprise visits. “We are taking corrective action wherever needed,” he said.
While referring to the recent action taken against allegations, he said, the “law will be implemented”. “If it’s a criminal act, the law will take its own course,” he said. He said the department will ensure that people are not fleeced and they do not end up spending money for facilities that are being provided free of cost.
This week, an inspection team from the H&ME Department established the involvement of doctors and other medical staff in malpractice and initiated action against the culprits. As per the department, a complaint against SDH Magam hinted towards “an alleged nexus between some doctors and diagnostic labs located outside the hospitals”.
The doctors were sending the patients for tests to the private labs outside the hospital “very frequently”. “On inspection it was found that minor laboratory tests were being sent outside and there was a deep nexus between some doctors and these labs.”
A document from H&ME department showed that digital footprints had also been left between the accused doctors with the said labs. “It was established that some poor patients are duped and they are spending money out of their pockets for the said tests,” the document said.
Another complaint that has been acted upon, H&ME Department said, pertained to SDH Kralpora Kupwara. “As per information received from field agencies regarding misuse of vehicles, it came to the fore that the transport meant for Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Yojna (RBSK) was being used for ferrying passengers between Kralpora and Kupwara,” the department said.
The department said it had started a probe into the complaints that the Pharmacists of the Block were operating private shops and that the hospital supplies were being sold at these private shops.
“The authorities, while taking strong note, have ordered a thorough probe into the matter and decided that the matter be entrusted to Anti Corruption Bureau and the Crime Branch J&K to book the culprits under law,” the department statement issued said.