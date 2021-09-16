‘Medicinal plants found in Baramulla will be studied for medicinal value’

The seminar was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bardwaj; DDC Chairperson Baramulla, Safeena Beig; Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar; Director Ayush, Dr Mohan Singh and Director General Council for Research of Unani Medicine, Dr Asim Ali.

While addressing the media, the union minister said that the Baramulla district has tremendous potential for medicinal plants. He said there are around 300 different medicinal plants found in Baramulla district which will be studied for their medicinal value.

“The potential medicinal benefits of these plants will be studied and subjected to research for its medicinal benefits. These medicinal plants can play key role in treating various diseases,” he said.

Among the initiatives taken, the union minister said a Government Ayurvedic Medical College at Akhoor Jammu has been sanctioned. The college, he said, will come at an estimated cost of Rs 16.19 crore.

He said: “A Government Unani Medical college and Hospital at Ganderbal Kashmir has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 32.50 crore. 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospitals at Kupwara, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Kathua and Samba have also been sanctioned by the Ministry of AYUSH.

“The Ayush ministry has also taken various initiatives aimed to upgrade the existing Ayush Dispensaries in J&K and as part of that initiative 35 Ayush Dispensaries have been approved for upgradation.

“As part of the flagship programs of Ayushman Bharat launched by the prime minister of India, the Ministry of Ayush, has decided to upgrade 571 Ayush as health and wellness centres.

“The union Government headed by Prime Minister Narinder Modi, has a good dream for development of Jammu and Kashmir. The GOI is working on various flagship programs aimed to develop socio economic status of the people.”

Latter, the minister inaugurated a local cricket tournament at Showkat Ali stadium titled Big Bash tournament Cup. On this occasion, the union minister applauded the young and energetic players for their participation in the event.

While announcing the establishment of ‘institute of High Altitude Medical Plants’ in Baderwah area of Jammu and Kashmir, the union minister said that the Chenab valley of Jammu and Kashmir has high potential of High Altitude Medicinal Plants.

He said keeping in view such a potential in the Chenab valley, the HAMP will come at a cost of Rs 100 crore at Baderwah Jammu.

He said the department of Ayush is also in the process of promoting Medical Tourism at six specialised Ayush wellness centres at Katra, Patnitop, and Mansar area of Jammu while Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarg areas of Kashmir division.

While highlighting the role of AYUSH, in providing the basic health care services to the people, he said the alternative system of medicine is playing pivotal role in improvement of the health indicators of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir by serving the people of remote and inaccessible areas.

“The use of AYUSH 64 has been instrumental in boosting the immune system of COVID positive patients,” he said.