Medicos protest ‘pooling of MBBS seats in all India quota’ by J&K

Srinagar/ Rajouri: Students in several Government Medical Colleges today protested against UT government’s decision to pool its MBBS seats in All India Quota (AIQ) from the current session.

The MBBS doctors from Valley aspiring to apply or have applied for the post-graduate admissions apprehend that they will have to compete at all India-level instead of UT-level, by this decision of the government.

The protests erupted days after the Medical Council Committee (MCC) in its notification stated that the J&K government was likely to participate in AIQ counseling from this year.

The MCC also stated that they had referred the subject to J&K government for its approval.

One of the protesting MBBS doctors at GMC Srinagar, Tajamul Islam said around 50 percent seats from GMCs and 100 percent seats from SKIMS will be pooled in AIQ which will prove detrimental for the J&K doctors.

“It simply means that 50 percent of seats will go out of the hands of local students and only two to three students will be selected for the PG course,” he said.

He said everyone was aware of the situation in J&K where even internet blockade remains for around seven months. “And how can the government expect us to compete with students at all India-level,” Dr Tajamul Islam asked.

While referring to pooling of seats in AIQ, he said for every 70 Indian students only one will be from J&K. “And also 100 percent seats will be pooled in AIQ in SKIMS. It will be injustice with us and will ruin our career,” he said.

Another MBBS doctor said out of 138 seats in SKIMS hardly 4 to 5 students will get selected in the premier institute. “In GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu only 150 seats will be left for us and then there will be seats reserved for categories as well, only few seats will be left for open merit,” he said.