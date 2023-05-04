Meet Khawar Jamsheed: Bollywood’s most trusted man in Kashmir

Srinagar: Who is the most trusted man for Bollywood in Kashmir?
Probably, Khawar Jamsheed.
Jamsheed, a prominent face of Kashmir works as a line producer for Bollywood projects in the Valley.
He started his career with the film ‘Rockstar’ that was shot in Kashmir and directed by Imtiaz Ali in 2010.
Since then, Jamsheed’s career has taken off and he has been associated with Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Productions.
As a line producer, he has to provide location for shooting and look after the arrangements for the crew as long as they stay in Kashmir.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Jamsheed said that it was a dream come true for him to work for Bollywood that too with the prominent and most popular people.
“Film making is an exciting job. One has to work day in and day out with the crew, take care of boarding, lodging, and catering along with locations. It requires proper handling,” he said.
Jamsheed said that he started line production with KJ Productions in 2010 with the film Rockstar and since then he had line produced more then 30 Bollywood films in Kashmir like Bajrangi Bhaijan, Haider, Highway, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
“Last year and this year we line produced for movies like Khushi starring Vijay Devreconda and Samantha, Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Satya Ek Prem Katha starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan and this year it is Dunki starring Shahrukh Khan and Tapsee Panu,” he said.
Jamsheed said that with Shah Rukh Khan in Kashmir, one could say Bollywood was back in Kashmir.
“Our work involves logistics support to film units in the best time frame possible. My dream is that we should make our own films in our own language and tell our story ourselves,” he said.
Jamsheed said that they successfully completed filming of Dunki’s shooting in Kashmir.
“I am proud to be working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan again after Jab Tak Hai Jaan 11 years ago,” he said.
Jamsheed said that the permission processes had become much easier and this time J&K Tourism played a vital role.
“With the film policy launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, all films are being facilitated properly. This year, we will see a lot of songs and films shot in Kashmir,” he said.
Jamsheed said that initially it was a bit tough to understand the work but now he is able to handle a film unit of 200 members.
He said that Kashmir provides the best locations for film shooting.
With film crews making a beeline for shooting in Kashmir, Jamsheed is optimistic that it would offer economic opportunities to Kashmiris.
He said that he would try his best to convince filmmakers to shoot in Kashmir.