Meet Khawar Jamsheed: Bollywood’s most trusted man in Kashmir

Srinagar: Who is the most trusted man for Bollywood in Kashmir?

Probably, Khawar Jamsheed.

Jamsheed, a prominent face of Kashmir works as a line producer for Bollywood projects in the Valley.

He started his career with the film ‘Rockstar’ that was shot in Kashmir and directed by Imtiaz Ali in 2010.

Since then, Jamsheed’s career has taken off and he has been associated with Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Productions.

As a line producer, he has to provide location for shooting and look after the arrangements for the crew as long as they stay in Kashmir.