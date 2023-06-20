Meet twin goals of spiritual, socio-economic upliftment: LG Sinha

Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday called for meeting the twin goals of spiritual and socio-economic upliftment.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that paying obeisance to Swami Ashokanandaji, the founder of Shri Ramkrishna Mahasammelan Ashram, Nagdandi at Achabal, Anantnag, the LG said, “Selfless service strengthens the spirit of unity in diversity. Our endeavour must be to meet the twin goals of spiritual and socio-economic upliftment. We are at the threshold of a future in which learning and meditation centres can train, guide and leverage our strong human resource base to build Atma-Nirbhar Bharat.”
At Shri Ramkrishna Mahasammelan Ashram, he addressed the participants of Yoga Shiksha Shivir who are visiting the Ashram from various states and union territories.
Sinha said that Swami Ashokananda’s life and teachings continue to guide the society and inspire people to work for the spiritual and social upliftment.
He called upon the people to embrace Yoga for a healthy life.
“Yoga reduces the stress level and teaches us to live in the present moment, it inspires us to nurture the values espoused by sacred scriptures, to walk the righteous path and it opens the door of peace, mindfulness, physical and mental strength,” the LG said.
He said that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga had become a mass movement for a healthy society.
“Yoga belongs to the whole world and indeed to all of mankind. Yoga as a science creates unity between body and mind, between people, regions and the countries so that we remain healthy, happy and contribute to growth and welfare of the entire humanity,” Sinha said.
He congratulated everyone associated with Shri Ramkrishna Mahasammelan Ashram and commended their efforts in the service of society and the country.
President, Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, A Balakrishnan; Chairman, Ramkrishna Mahasammelan Ashram, Anantnag, B L Bhat; and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid were also present on the occasion.