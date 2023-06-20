Meet twin goals of spiritual, socio-economic upliftment: LG Sinha

Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday called for meeting the twin goals of spiritual and socio-economic upliftment.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that paying obeisance to Swami Ashokanandaji, the founder of Shri Ramkrishna Mahasammelan Ashram, Nagdandi at Achabal, Anantnag, the LG said, “Selfless service strengthens the spirit of unity in diversity. Our endeavour must be to meet the twin goals of spiritual and socio-economic upliftment. We are at the threshold of a future in which learning and meditation centres can train, guide and leverage our strong human resource base to build Atma-Nirbhar Bharat.”

At Shri Ramkrishna Mahasammelan Ashram, he addressed the participants of Yoga Shiksha Shivir who are visiting the Ashram from various states and union territories.

Sinha said that Swami Ashokananda’s life and teachings continue to guide the society and inspire people to work for the spiritual and social upliftment.