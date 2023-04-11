Mega road projects will lead to development, employment: Gadkari

Ramban: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Tuesday said that the mega road projects in Jammu and Kashmir would lead to development and generate employment avenues for the locals.

Inspecting the Srinagar-Banihal section of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State (MoS) V K Singh and Union MoS Jitendra Singh, Gadkari expressed confidence that the completion of road projects would be followed by huge development, generating employment and eradicating poverty from J&K.

“The highway will have socio-economic benefits for J&K. We are constructing road projects at Rs 1.25 lakh crore. There are 20 to 22 proposals of ropeways and cable cars worth Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. J&K will be self-reliant and prosperous,” he said.

Gadkari also inaugurated the 925-meter Peeda-Kunfer Tunne’s Tube-1 and threw it open for traffic.

He said that the tunnel’s Tube-2 would also be ready within two months.

Gadkari said that five tunnels had come up in the 45-km stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway of which one had been inaugurated while work on the other four tunnels would be completed by March 2024.