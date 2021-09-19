Mehbooba advocates ‘self-rule’ to address J&K’s problems

“These noises would further grow in the wake of ensuing UP elections. Actually Hindustan and secularism is in danger due to their actions. Ironically they would not talk about China, which has already captured parts of Ladakh and other areas. They describe how Taliban are committing atrocities upon women but they are not doing introspection of their (women’s) situation in our country, where they have demolished everything created in last 70 years. They have sold out country’s assets and have demolished all vital institutions,” Mehbooba stated.

“The biggest problem here in J&K at the moment is the unemployment. I was told that even the youth with PhD qualification were applying for the posts of SPOs in Rajouri and Poonch. They would not get that even. This frustration was leading to the youth here to drugs or extreme steps like suicide in both the regions. Though they used to describe Article 370 as an impediment in the way of employment opportunities to the youth and development,” the former Chief Minister averred.

“I’m happy that now even the people of J&K have realised the fact. Article 370 was not just the custodian of citizenship rights, identity of J&K citizens but it also acted as the protective gear vis-a-vis J&K citizens’ lands and jobs. They (ruling dispensation at the Centre) have dismantled this shield, provided by none else but late Maharaja of J&K to its citizens,” PDP president asserted.

At this point, she even invoked her late father and the former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed recalling that he used to regret the migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley at the advent of militancy.

“He would say - this was unfortunate that we could not protect the interests of a miniscule minority of Kashmiri Pandits and could not help them staying back in the Valley when militancy started. Similarly our J&K was an only Muslim majority state in India. It too could have exercised other option. But it chose secular India, which belonged to Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, Sir Syed and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. It preferred India thinking that its secularism and communal harmony would safeguard its unique identity and it would be loved and nourished for that as in case of other option, J&K would have been just one of the Muslim states. This was agreed also. J&K became part of India because of those leaders,” Mehbooba said.