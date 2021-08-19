Mehbooba, Nirmal visit Mian Bashir’s family at Wangath

Kangan: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday visited Baba Nagri, Wangath in Kangan to offer her condolences to National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmed on passing away of his father and renowned religious personality Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi.

Mufti visited Baba Nagri Wangath and offered fateha at the last resting place of the veteran spiritual leader Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi.

Mufti offered her condolences to the Mian family particularly Mian Altaf Ahmed, former minister and MLA Kangan.

Meanwhile, Senior Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh also visited Baba Nagri Wangath to offer condolences on the passing away of Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi.