Mehbooba’s letter elicits response

Jammu: The Press Council of India (PCI) on Wednesday constituted a three-member fact-finding committee to probe into the “matter concerning intimidation and harassment of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The panel was constituted by the PCI chairman while “taking suo-motu cognizance on the communication of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti” concerning it.

As per PCI order, the three-member Fact-Finding Committee consisting of Prakash Dubey Convener and Group editor of Dainik Bhaskar, Gurbir Singh journalist from the New Indian Express and Dr Suman Gupta Editor Jan Morcha will inquire into the matter.

“The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are requested to extend full cooperation and assistance to this fact finding committee for the discharge of its function,” the PCI said.