Mehbooba’s letter elicits response
Jammu: The Press Council of India (PCI) on Wednesday constituted a three-member fact-finding committee to probe into the “matter concerning intimidation and harassment of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir.”
The panel was constituted by the PCI chairman while “taking suo-motu cognizance on the communication of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti” concerning it.
As per PCI order, the three-member Fact-Finding Committee consisting of Prakash Dubey Convener and Group editor of Dainik Bhaskar, Gurbir Singh journalist from the New Indian Express and Dr Suman Gupta Editor Jan Morcha will inquire into the matter.
“The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are requested to extend full cooperation and assistance to this fact finding committee for the discharge of its function,” the PCI said.
The PCI further said that the committee would be required “to make a thorough probe into the matter holding discussions with the concerned authorities and the affected journalists and collect such information as it deem fit to submit its report to the Council at the earliest.”
Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the PDP chief thanked the PCI for constituting the committee.
“Thankful to the @PressCouncil_IN for their decision to constitute a fact finding committee to probe journalists being harassed in J&K. Hope the local administration ensures their full cooperation so that this committee can discharge its duty. (sic),” Mehbooba said.
Mehbooba on Monday had written a letter to PCI seeking its intervention to prevent, what she said, “the continued harassment of media by the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir.”