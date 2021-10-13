Mehmood Shah to head EDI

Jammu: The government on Wednesday, in a minor administrative reshuffle, assigned additional charge to two JKAS officers while one officer was transferred.

As per GAD order, Surat Singh, JKAS, Executive Director, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) holding additional charge of Director, J&K EDI, has been transferred. He will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Mehmood Ahmad Shah, JKAS, Director, Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir, will hold charge of the posts of Executive Director, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute and Director, J&K EDI, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

“In the interest of administration, Rakesh Kumar Srangal, JKAS, Director, Panchayati Raj, J&K, shall hold the charge of the post of Director, Rural Development, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” read another GAD order.