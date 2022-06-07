Mela Kheer Bhawani: Heartening reunion fosters optimism

Tulmulla: A number of devotees on Tuesday arrived at the temple of Mata Ragnya Devi, a revered goddess of Pandits in Tulmulla area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, who will be joined by other devotees to celebrate the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani falling on Wednesday.

Amid tight security arrangements, nearly 250 devotees, mostly migrant Kashmiri pandits, who left Jammu on Tuesday in a fleet of government arranged buses to pay obeisance at the revered Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district arrived here in evening.

The annual Mata Kheer Bhawani mela at the famous Ragnya Devi temple, one of the biggest religious functions of the displaced community, is being observed on June 8 after a hiatus of two years owing to COVID-19 outbreak.