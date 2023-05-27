Mela Kheer Bhawani | Hundreds of devotees reach Tulmulla Ganderbal

Tulmulla: Hundreds of devotees Saturday reached Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal where they would be joined by thousands of devotees to celebrate the annual festival of Mela Kheer Bhawani on Sunday.

Nestled in the shade of mammoth Chinar trees, the temple witnessed a good rush of devotees, most of them Kashmiri Pandits.

The locals and the administration welcomed the devotees.

The devotees were enthusiastic and seemed happy to be visiting the place.

“I am so happy to be here. I am glad to see young boys, both Muslims and Hindus, making arrangements for the festival,” a devotee said.

As devotees jostled to move closer to the main temple complex, the chants of hymns echoed through the temple compound.

In the outer compound of the pantheon, stalls were set up by local Muslims to sell everything needed to perform the rituals of the festival.