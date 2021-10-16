Mendhar encounter| 2 missing soldiers found dead; toll 4

Rajouri: The bodies of two missing soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were recovered on Saturday during the fierce encounter between forces and militants, going on in dense forest area of Bhata Dhurian in Mendhar, for the past three days.

With the recovery of these bodies, the number of fatal casualties suffered by army in this operation has reached four.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the encounter in Bhata Dhurian village area entered its third day on Saturday while intermittent fire of heavy calibre continued throughout the day.

During search operation in the forest, which is the encounter site, the army teams recovered bodies of two soldiers, who had been reported to be missing since Thursday evening after encounter broke out in the area.

“Both the bodies were retrieved on Saturday evening and have now been brought to Primary Health Centre Bhata Dhurian for the post-mortem examination," said officials. They further said that with this, total four army personnel were so far killed in this encounter that broke out in Bhata Dhurian forest area.