MENDHAR ENCOUNTER: Army using heavy calibre weapons against militants

Rajouri: The encounter between militants and forces in Bhata Dhurian Nar forest area of Mendhar in Poonch district entered fifth day on Monday as heavy firing continued in the area throughout the day.
In order to destroy the suspected militant hideout in the forest cover, the army is using heavy calibre weapons, resulting in explosions which are rattling the entire area.
“For the past two days, we’ve been hearing big explosions from the encounter site. These explosions have rattled the entire area,” said locals in the Bhata Dhurian area.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that the encounter in the area continued on Monday also as dense forest cover in Nar Khas and Bhata Dhurian remained under tight cordon of police and army.
They further said, “Fierce gun-fight is on at the encounter site where four army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer lost their lives.”
The officials added that heavy gunfire started on Monday afternoon. It was on till late evening. The officials suspected that there was a militant hideout in the area and the militants could be hiding in it.
Both army and police so far did not share any information regarding the killing of any militant.
Earlier five army personnel were killed in the encounter that broke out in Chamrer forest near Dehra Ki Gali.