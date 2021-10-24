Mendhar encounter: Day 11 | Militant killed, 3 security personnel injured in gunfight

Rajouri: In the ongoing encounter at Bhata Dhurian Nar forest area of Mendhar sub division in Poonch, a Pakistani militant, who was on 10-day police remand, was killed while three security personnel received injuries in exchange of gunfire on Sunday.

The militant, who was killed in this firing, was identified as Zia Mustafa, a resident of Rawlakote. He was arrested in 2003.

The three security personnel, who sustained injuries in the firing, included two police personnel and one army man.