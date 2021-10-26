Mendhar encounter: Day 13 | Arms, ammunition recovered; dense forest provides cover to militants

Meanwhile, the dense forest cover of Nar, located along Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway, seemingly has become a safe zone for militants, providing them a good cover despite the fact that forces stand deployed all around it (forest).

Earlier in the day, the police, in an official statement, said that some arms and ammunition were recovered during searches in the area.

“In the ongoing anti-terrorist operation at Bhata Dhurian Nar forests of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district, the army and police here have recovered arms and ammunition from the encounter site,” SSP Poonch Dr Vinod Kumar said.