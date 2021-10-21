Mendhar encounter enters 8th day

Rajouri: The anti militancy operation in Nar forest area of Bhata Dhurian in Mendhar sub division of Poonch entered its eighth straight day on Thursday.
However, no exchange of gunfire took place at the encounter site during the last 36 hours.
The encounter started in the area last week on October 14. Four army personnel have lost their lives so far.
For the eighth day on Thursday, the entire area of Nar and Bhata Dhurian remained under cordon and forces carried out an anti militancy operation in the area.
Locals said, “An eerie silence prevailed as no fresh gunfire took place at the encounter site in the last 36 hours. Only flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the forests at multiple places.”