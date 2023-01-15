Mercury dips steeply; cold wave intensifies in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: Cold wave intensified across J&K and Ladakh as minimum temperature Sunday registered a steep drop even as the weather department predicted dry weather during the next 24 hours.

“The minimum temperatures witnessed a steep drop in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh,” Meteorological Department officials said here. They said in Kashmir, Pahalgam recorded the season's coldest night at minus 10.9°C on Sunday.

MeT officials said that in Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 15.4°C and minus 18.5°C respectively. “Because of overcast skies night temperatures will register further fall,” they said, adding, “Till January 18, weather is likely to be mainly dry and partly cloudy.”