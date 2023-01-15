Mercury dips steeply; cold wave intensifies in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: Cold wave intensified across J&K and Ladakh as minimum temperature Sunday registered a steep drop even as the weather department predicted dry weather during the next 24 hours.
“The minimum temperatures witnessed a steep drop in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh,” Meteorological Department officials said here. They said in Kashmir, Pahalgam recorded the season's coldest night at minus 10.9°C on Sunday.
MeT officials said that in Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 15.4°C and minus 18.5°C respectively. “Because of overcast skies night temperatures will register further fall,” they said, adding, “Till January 18, weather is likely to be mainly dry and partly cloudy.”
“There is also a possibility of fog in plains of Jammu & Kashmir during morning hours,” they said, adding that another Western Disturbance was likely to affect J&K from January 19 onwards and chances of precipitation were 60 percent.
MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against last night’s minus 0.1°C while today’s minimum temperature was 1.5°C above normal for the summer capital.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 0.7°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the gateway town.
Pahalgam, they said, recorded a low of minus 10.9°C against minus 5.9°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C above normal. “It was the coldest night recorded this season at the tourist resort surpassing January 2 temperature when mercury plunged to minus 9.6°C.” They said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night while it was 2.2°C above normal for the place.
Ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 10.4°C against minus 11.0°C on the previous night which was the coldest night so far recorded there. It was 2.5°C, they said, below normal at the skiing resort.
In Kupwara town, officials said, the mercury settled at minus 1.3°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal in the north Kashmir area.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 4.6°C against 6.6°C on the previous night. It was 2.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital.