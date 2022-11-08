Mercury plummets

Srinagar: The temperatures across Kashmir have shown a further downward trend even as the Meteorological Department predicted another wet spell from Wednesday.
The mercury settled below the sub-zero level in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir and prominent south Kashmir health resort Pahalgam on Tuesday, officials said.
They said the mercury had also witnessed downward trends at other places of J&K.
The MeT officials said that Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius against minus 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal while the mercury in Pahalgam settled at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius against 1.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that the summer capital Srinagar recorded a low of 4.3 degrees Celsius against 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius against 5.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said the south Kashmir’s Kokernag health resort recorded a low of 4.1 degrees Celsius against 4.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that mercury in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town settled at 2.8 degrees Celsius against 2.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that the winter capital Jammu recorded a low of 13.8 degrees Celsius against 18.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am, Srinagar received 1.9 mm of rain, Qazigund 24.6 mm, Pahalgam 10.2 mm, Kupwara 5.2 mm, Kokernag 12.6 mm, Gulmarg 2.6 mm, Banihal 27.8 mm, Batote 7.8 mm, Katra 7 mm, and Bhaderwah 2.2 mm.
The MeT predicted partly cloudy weather and light to moderate rain and snowfall over the higher reaches at many places from November 9 evening to November 11 forenoon.
“However, there is no forecast of any major rain or snowfall during the spell,” the MeT officials said. “From November 12-16, the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy.”
They said that snowfall and low temperatures might lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar Highway, and Leh-Manali Road on November 10 and 11.
“Before embarking on the journey, people are advised to know the status of the road from the Traffic Police to avoid inconveniences,” they said. “Travellers on major passes are advised to carry sufficient food items, warm shoes, and clothes with them as road conditions remain uncertain during inclement weather.”