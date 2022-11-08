Mercury plummets

Srinagar: The temperatures across Kashmir have shown a further downward trend even as the Meteorological Department predicted another wet spell from Wednesday.

The mercury settled below the sub-zero level in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir and prominent south Kashmir health resort Pahalgam on Tuesday, officials said.

They said the mercury had also witnessed downward trends at other places of J&K.

The MeT officials said that Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius against minus 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal while the mercury in Pahalgam settled at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius against 1.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal.