Mercury soars

Srinagar: Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir recorded the hottest day of the season on Tuesday while the weatherman predicted further rise in temperatures in the coming days.
“It was 33.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Tuesday and temperatures were also up in other parts of J&K,” Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir.
He said temperatures would show a more upward trend. “It can touch 35 degrees in the coming days,” Lotus said.
The maximum temperature in Srinagar was 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal for the season, and surpassed the previous highest of 31.8 degrees Celsius recorded on June 18.
The temperature in Srinagar had hit nearly 36 degrees Celsius on August 17, 2020 the first time in nearly four decades.
In the far-off mountainous Kupwara in north Kashmir, the heat wave in 2020 had been even more relentless.
The frontier district had recorded a temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius on the same day.
Because of the heat wave, the footfall in busy markets showed a downward trend. The ice cream and soft drink outlets recorded heavy sales on Tuesday across Kashmir.
The Meteorological Department officials said, “From June 20 to 23, mainly dry weather is expected but a brief spell of showers and thunderstorms at one or two places towards late afternoon or evening cannot be ruled out.”
They said that from June 24 to 28, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thunderstorms was expected at scattered to fairly widespread places.
“Maximum temperature over many parts of Kashmir division is likely to range between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius and 38 to 40 degrees Celsius over plains of Jammu,” the MeT officials said. “Hot and dry weather is likely to continue till June 23.”
Giving details, they said Pahalgam recorded 27.8 degrees Celsius, Qazigund 32.6 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 31.4 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 32.1 degrees Celsius, and Gulmarg 23.4 degrees Celsius, also recording the hottest day of the season. The minimum temperatures also recorded an increase at most places and settled above normal across J&K.
The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 18.2 degrees Celsius against 16.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was above normal by 2.4 degrees Celsius.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 16.2 degrees Celsius against 15.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was above normal by 1.9 degrees Celsius for the gateway town of Kashmir.
The MeT officials said that Pahalgam recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius against 9.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that the mercury settled at 14.1 degrees Celsius against 13.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3 degrees Celsius.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of 15.4 degrees Celsius against 16.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal.