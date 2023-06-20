Mercury soars

Srinagar: Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir recorded the hottest day of the season on Tuesday while the weatherman predicted further rise in temperatures in the coming days.

“It was 33.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Tuesday and temperatures were also up in other parts of J&K,” Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir.

He said temperatures would show a more upward trend. “It can touch 35 degrees in the coming days,” Lotus said.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar was 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal for the season, and surpassed the previous highest of 31.8 degrees Celsius recorded on June 18.

The temperature in Srinagar had hit nearly 36 degrees Celsius on August 17, 2020 the first time in nearly four decades.

In the far-off mountainous Kupwara in north Kashmir, the heat wave in 2020 had been even more relentless.

The frontier district had recorded a temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius on the same day.

Because of the heat wave, the footfall in busy markets showed a downward trend. The ice cream and soft drink outlets recorded heavy sales on Tuesday across Kashmir.