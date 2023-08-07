‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ | All J&K officers, officials asked to actively participate in campaign

Jammu: J&K government Monday asked its all officers and officials to actively participate in the “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” campaign, scheduled from August 9 to 30, 2023.
All educational institutions (government and private) have also been directed to participate in the campaign and take “Mitti Pledge” and download certificates of participation for the purpose of record.
All Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments, Managing Directors and Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been “advised to ensure participation of all officers or officials working under their administrative control in the campaign.
Directions in this connection have been issued through a circular by the General Administration Department (GAD), in compliance with the instructions of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India.
The Ministry, in this regard, had written a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Administrators of all States and the Union Territories on July 23, 2023.
As per the letter, the Government of India planned this campaign which envisaged “paying tribute to the Veers and luminaries, who gave up their today for our tomorrow and made supreme sacrifices for the nation.” One of the important activities envisaged under the campaign is to use soil gathered from across the nation to create a garden called “Amrit Vatika” along the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The programme, commencing from August 9, 2023, will culminate on August 30 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.
The campaign “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” comprised two key parts i.e., Panchayat level programmes and second “Mitti Yatras” from Panchayat to Blocks to Delhi - leading to a finale event at Kartavya Path in Delhi.
All the Chief Secretaries and the Administrators of States and the UTs were asked to issue instructions to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to prepare and implement an action plan on the proposal related to the campaign.
“Befitting activities in connection with the “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” campaign have been planned by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, across all departments and districts up to Panchayat level, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma stated.
As per the letter, the Panchayat level programme comprised five- point agenda, planned under the celebrations of campaign and it included “Sila-Phalakam”; “Panch Pran Pledge and Selfie”; ”Vasudha Vandan”; “Veeron Ka Vandan” and “Flag hoisting and Rashtra Gaan.”
Sila-Phalakam Installation is aimed at venerating the veers of the nation, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. “The brave hearts {veers) shall be revered, commemorated and remembered for their enormous contribution to the freedom, cohesion, and integrity of the nation,” Verma mentioned.
Under the “Pledge of Commitment”, the public will take the “Panch Pran Pledge.” As a part of “Vasudha Vandan”, each gram panchayat or village will plant 75 saplings of native species, in order to develop “Amrit Vatikas” (Eternal Gardens). “Veeron Ka Vandan” will be aimed at recognising and felicitating the freedom fighters and relatives of deceased freedom warriors.
As a last component, the National Flag will be “proudly hoisted and the national anthem would resonate in unison, filling the air with patriotism and pride, at each programme site,” Verma said.