‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ | All J&K officers, officials asked to actively participate in campaign

Jammu: J&K government Monday asked its all officers and officials to actively participate in the “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” campaign, scheduled from August 9 to 30, 2023.

All educational institutions (government and private) have also been directed to participate in the campaign and take “Mitti Pledge” and download certificates of participation for the purpose of record.

All Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments, Managing Directors and Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been “advised to ensure participation of all officers or officials working under their administrative control in the campaign.

Directions in this connection have been issued through a circular by the General Administration Department (GAD), in compliance with the instructions of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India.

The Ministry, in this regard, had written a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Administrators of all States and the Union Territories on July 23, 2023.

As per the letter, the Government of India planned this campaign which envisaged “paying tribute to the Veers and luminaries, who gave up their today for our tomorrow and made supreme sacrifices for the nation.” One of the important activities envisaged under the campaign is to use soil gathered from across the nation to create a garden called “Amrit Vatika” along the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The programme, commencing from August 9, 2023, will culminate on August 30 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.