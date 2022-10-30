Meritocracy and Transparency: Is it the new beginning?

The data proves that JKPSC and JKSSB, which since 2014 (till date) have made 52,630 recruitments – 44,086 by JKSSB and 8544 by JKPSC, have maximised their performance in the last three years.

From 2019 to 2022, JKSSB made 23,732 selections while JKPSC recruited 2539 youth, thus creating a combined total of 26,271 recruitments. This figure is almost at par with the number of recruitments made during 2014-19 which is 26,359.

During 2014-2019, JKSSB made a total of 24,041 recruitments, including district, divisional and state cadre selections against 23,732 selections it made just in the last three years (2019 to 2022).

A senior officer, quoting official statistics, points out, “See figures cannot lie. Statistics are there to counter the propaganda. Yet for us, the directions from the top are very lucid. Transparency (in recruitment) is the key expression and merit will be uncompromising. This explains the rationale behind the assertions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha which he made following the cancellation of the JKSSB lists earlier this year following complaints received about irregularities in the exams. The exam was cancelled and the CBI probe was ordered. The premier investigation agency has made few arrests; the investigation is still on. As the LG has already announced that cancelled exams will be conducted in November so the recruitment process, after a brief hitch, will pick up the pace again. We can understand the frustration of candidates yet they should not overlook the crucial fact that transparency and recognition of merit are in their interest only.”