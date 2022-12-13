Message of world as one family showing path of peace, progress, oneness: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ of ancient sages of the world as one family was showing the path of peace, progress, and oneness.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that flagging off Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, the LG said that the initiative would share the treasure of knowledge and wisdom with the people and provide non-formal education of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world.
He also conferred Kailakh Sanskrit-Ratna Award-2022 to Chief Trustee of Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Shakti Pathak for his outstanding contribution in promotion and propagation of Sanskrit language.
“Sanskrit is not confined to religious texts. It also offers complete knowledge structure of ancient India that covers great works of scientists, experts in medicine, botany and mathematics like Aryabhatta, Charaka, Sushruta, Bhaskaracharya, Varahamihira, Brahmagupta and many others,” the LG said.
Appreciating the Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust for engaging in the commendable work of preserving, developing and propagating the Sanskrit language and message of the ancient sages, he called for working together with a flexible and non-formal approach to popularise the language.
“Sanskrit is more than a language. It is the source of our social values that has been guiding humanity since time immemorial. Our ancient sages gave the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – world as one family in Sanskrit that is showing the path of peace, progress, and oneness,” the LG said.
He said that in the globalised world, many foreign universities were strengthening their efforts for promotion, development, and research on the treasure of Sanskrit.
“It is the result of India's growing stature in the world and acknowledgement of India's rich cultural heritage and social, spiritual values,” the LG said.
He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revival of Sanskrit, Yoga and other ancient schools of Indian philosophy.
“The Central Sanskrit Universities Act, 2020 converted three Deemed to be Universities into Central Sanskrit Universities and thus provided more opportunities to spread the knowledge of Sanskrit language not only in India but also across the world,” the LG said.
He also made valuable suggestions for popularising the extraordinariness of the Sanskrit language.
“Sanskrit is the mother language of all the civilised languages of the world. During the G20 presidency event, we must showcase our intangible heritage, values, and ideals from the ancient scriptures. All the eminent institutes can plan a year-long calendar of activities in collaboration with the government departments,” the LG said.
Atal Peethadheeshwar Swami Vishwatmanand Sarswatiji Maharaj, who presided over the event, said that everyone should strive to promote Sanskrit language, which was protecting cultural heritage since ages.
Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J) Prof J P Sharma highlighted the need to adopt and promote Sanskrit language.
“Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul is aimed at taking Sanskrit to every village, every household,” he said.
Director of Central Sanskrit University, Ranbir Campus, Jammu, Prof Madan Mohan Jha threw light on the initiatives taken in the last one year for promoting Sanskrit language through various reputed Sanskrit education institutions.
Former minister Sham Lal Sharma highlighted the significance of Sanskrit language as a key language of the ancient tradition and culture.
Chairman, SDM Memorial Trust Rakesh Gandotra has provided a vehicle for the Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul that would carry Sanskrit teachers to villages where they would teach Sanskrit to the residents of the area.
Mahant Rameshwara Dassji, President of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust Mahant Rohit Shastri, trustees and members of the trust and Sanskrit scholars were present on the occasion.
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Board Member of J&K Bank R K Chhibber, DIG Vivek Gupta, and Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa were also present on the occasion.