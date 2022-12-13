Message of world as one family showing path of peace, progress, oneness: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ of ancient sages of the world as one family was showing the path of peace, progress, and oneness.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that flagging off Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, the LG said that the initiative would share the treasure of knowledge and wisdom with the people and provide non-formal education of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world.

He also conferred Kailakh Sanskrit-Ratna Award-2022 to Chief Trustee of Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Shakti Pathak for his outstanding contribution in promotion and propagation of Sanskrit language.

“Sanskrit is not confined to religious texts. It also offers complete knowledge structure of ancient India that covers great works of scientists, experts in medicine, botany and mathematics like Aryabhatta, Charaka, Sushruta, Bhaskaracharya, Varahamihira, Brahmagupta and many others,” the LG said.