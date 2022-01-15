MeT forecasts 3-day wet spell in J&K from today

Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 9.5 degrees Celsius up a degree from the previous night.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir Anantnag district, recorded a low of minus 11.4 degrees Celsius down from the previous night's minus 10.3 degrees Celsius, they said.

The resort was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir. The officials said Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded the minimum of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius. The MeT Office said the weather is likely to stay mainly dry over the next few days and the minimum temperature may drop further. Kashmir Valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on December 21.