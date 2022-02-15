Front Page

MeT forecasts intermittent wet spell till Friday

A man rows his boat in Srinagar's Dal Lake amid fog and incessant rain. [Representational Image] File: Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Even as J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday witnessed sunshine and clouds playing hide and seek, the Meteorological Department has forecast the same weather conditions to continue during the next 72 hours.

"Weather remained erratic in J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday. Erratic weather is likely to continue till Friday," said an official of the MeT department.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 0.8 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.2 degree Celsius and Gulmarg minus 5.8 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region registered minus 12.0, Leh minus 8.5 and Kargil minus 14.0 degree Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city recorded 9.1 degrees, Katra 8.2, Batote 2.7, Banihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah 1.5 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.

