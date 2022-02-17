MeT forecasts light spell of rains today

Srinagar: Even as partly cloudy weather continued in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday, Meteorological Department forecast has said that intermittent rains are likely to occur in the region on Friday.
“Isolated very light rain/snow/thunder showers over Jammu & Kashmir” said a MeT forecast issued for Friday.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature again dropped below the freezing point in Srinagar on Thursday after three days.
Srinagar recorded minus 1 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.5 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 7.3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Drass in the Ladakh region recorded minus 16.8, Leh minus 10.9 and Kargil minus 16.6 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.
Jammu city registered 9.3, Katra 7.7, Batote 2.4, Banihal minus 0.8 and Bhaderwah 0.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.